EUR/USD: dollar back to life

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0705

The American dollar is finally showing some signs of life, recovering steadily against all of its major rivals, and despite positive macroeconomic figures released in Europe, in the form of the German's GFK Consumer confidence survey that jumped to 10.2 in February from a previous 9.9. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0688 ahead of US data releases, with initial Jobless claims up to 259K against the 247K expected, and Wholesales inventories slightly higher also, at 1.0% against the expected 0.9%. The disappointing figures helped the pair to bounce modestly, but so far it holds below the 1.0710 figure, as the market waits for the Markit preliminary PMIs and New Home sales figures.

The pair has turned bearish in the short term, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is standing well below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shortest turning south, whilst technical indicators present strong bearish slopes near oversold readings. In the same chart, the price recovered from its 200 SMA, around 1.0690, with a break below the level favoring additional declines towards 1.0650/60, where the pair has a daily ascendant trend line. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings also favor a new leg lower, given that the price has broken below its 20 SMA and technical indicators entered negative territory.

Support levels: 1.0655 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0770 1.0810 1.840

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2580

After trading as high as 1.2673 at the beginning of the London session, the GBP/USD pair turned sharply lower, in spite of encouraging data released in the UK. The first estimate of Q4 GDP came in at 0.6%, slightly above the 0.5% expected, while in December, mortgage approvals were up, 43.228K against previously revised 41.003K. The move comes as speculative interest resumed dollar's buying, as rising stocks revived confidence in the USD. The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2556 before bouncing modestly, maintaining a negative tone in intraday charts as in the 1 hour chart, the price is extending below its 20 SMA whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, although losing downward strength. In the 4 hours chart, however, the downward potential remains limited, as the 20 SMA is firmly bullish around 1.2540, providing an immediate dynamic support, whilst the Momentum indicators regained the upside within positive territory, and the RSI hovers around 60.

Support levels: 1.254o 1.2500 1.2460

Resistance levels: 1.2610 1.2650 1.2690

USD/JPY Current price: 114.22

Upside limited below 114.50. The USD/JPY pair regained the 114.00 level, on the back of steady gains in stocks and a further advances in US yields, as 10-year benchmark jumped to 2.55% this Thursday. US first batch of data disappointed, putting the pair in retreat mode from a daily high of 114.46, but the 1 hour chart shows that the price is well above the 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators are retreating modestly from overbought readings. Still, upcoming direction will depend on the next round of US data to be release after Wall Street's opening. The pair has a major Fibonacci resistance at 114.50, the level to surpass to become more constructive. In the 4 hours chart, the upside seems limited, with a sharply bearish 100 SMA heading lower a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, and technical indicators turning south within bullish territory.

Support levels: 113.80 113.40 113.00

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.30