US Inflation Data
It was all about US inflation on Wednesday. In the twelve months to April, consumer prices elbowed beneath 5.0% to 4.9%, which was just a touch under the median consensus of 5.0%. This essentially informs the American public how much more expensive goods and services have got between April of this year and April of last.
The 4.9% reading also marks the tenth consecutive month that annual inflation has cooled and is the first time in two years since we’ve explored territory south of the 5.0% rate. Food prices came in flat between March and April, displaying no change; energy, nevertheless, increased by +0.6%, and shelter grew by +0.4%.
Core inflation—which strips out more volatile components such as food and energy costs—remains stubborn (sticky) at 5.5% in April, 0.1 percentage points down from March’s 5.6% reading and essentially in line with economists’ expectations. On a month-over-month basis, inflation increased 0.4%, up 0.3 percentage points from March’s 0.1% rate. Core month-over-month inflation for April, nevertheless, matched March at 0.4%.
Market Reaction; Where Next for the Euro?
The immediate aftermath of the US CPI release witnessed the EUR/USD catch a bid and eventually knock some of the wind out of the $1.10 handle: a clear-cut bull trap which likely ensnared breakout buyers and consumed several protective stops from those attempting to fade the psychological level. Subsequent price action observed sellers regain some command, though we have yet to revisit pre-announcement levels (as of writing) around H1 support from $1.0948.
Technically, chart studies suggest EUR/USD bulls could remain on the offensive over the coming weeks, honing in on higher timeframe resistance between $1.1174 (weekly timeframe) and $1.1138 (daily timeframe). Not only is there clear room to manoeuvre to the upside, but the trend also remains in favour of bulls: we’ve seen a clear uptrend emerge since bottoming in September 2022 around $0.9536.
So, ultimately, despite $1.10 holding firm as resistance on Wednesday, it appears vulnerable. Beyond the current H1 support mentioned above at $1.0948, limited support is visible until $1.09, which resides a touch north of the 50-day simple moving average on the daily scale at $1.0860. Consequently, any move sub $1.0948 could unlock the door for short-term breakout selling towards $1.09ish, though rebounding from $1.0948 appears the more technically sound scenario, according to analysis. If we should eventually pursue ground above $1.10, as suggested on the bigger picture, H1 resistance calls for attention at $1.1040, followed by $1.11 and daily resistance from $1.1138.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6800 on softer Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is pausing its rebound below 0.6800 after China's CPI and PPI data disappoint markets. Risk sentiment remains mildly positive following softer US inflation data, weighing down on the US Dollar while lending some support to the Aussie. US PPI data and Fedspeak next in focus.
EUR/USD bulls eye a break of 1.10 the figure
EUR/USD was trading 0.05% higher at $1.0986 in the Tokyo opening first half an hour as the bulls attempt to stay on the front side of the hourly micro trend that has been building since the late New York trade on Wednesday.
Gold bulls approach $2,050 hurdle as US inflation, yields ease
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $2,030 early Thursday, reversing the previous day’s retreat from a one-month-old horizontal resistance. The precious metal benefits from the broad US Dollar weakness.
Uniswap price remains bullish as UNI holders anticipate incoming revenue-generating proposal
Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) community members are deliberating a proposal that could deliver wealth to the hands of UNI holders. The proposal marks the latest development in a time-hallowed debate on the network’s protocol fees and overall finances.
Bank of England Preview: A risk event for the GBP/USD rally Premium
Bank of England expected to raise rates by 25bps. More tightening beyond May seems posible as inflation decelerates frustratingly slow. GBP/USD trades at the highest level since May 2022, with the Pound looking strong.