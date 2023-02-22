Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded in a short range, between $1.0640 and $1.0720. Currently, it is being traded near the low end of the range at around $1.0657. We do expect it to hold above the support level of $1.0640 and to be traded at this range, until the FOMC’s Meeting Minutes tonight where the direction will be shaped.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.