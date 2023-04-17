Key highlights
-
EUR/USD extended gains above 1.1000 before the bears appeared.
-
A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.0940 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained pace after it broke the 1.0920 resistance. The pair even settled above the 1.0950 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).
It traded as high as 1.1075 before the bears appeared. Recently, there was a downside correction below the 1.1020 level. The pair dipped below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0831 swing low to the 1.1075 high.
The next major support is near the 1.0940 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0940 on the same chart.
The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0831 swing low to the 1.1075 high. A break below the trend line might push EUR/USD toward the 1.0890 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).
On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.1050 level. The next key resistance is near the 1.1075 zone. A clear move above the 1.1075 resistance might send the pair toward the 1.1150 zone. Any more gains might send the pair toward 1.1200.
