US labour-market data was strong and markets continued to fret over inflation pressures.
There was further speculation over a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The dollar maintained a strong tone with fresh 16-month highs for the index.
USD/JPY strengthened to fresh 4-year highs.
EUR/USD dipped to fresh 16-month lows below 1.1200 before recovering slightly.
Sterling was little changed with GBP/USD posting fresh 2021 lows near 1.3320 before a slight recovery.
US initial jobless claims declined sharply to a 19-month low of 199,000 in the latest week from a revised 270,000 and well below consensus forecasts of 260,000.
The Euro dipped further following the jobless claims data with fresh 16-month EUR/USD lows below the 1.1200 level as the dollar posted further net gains across the board.
Market conditions are liable to be subdued on Thursday with the US Thanksgiving Holiday and EUR/USD secured a slight recovery to near 1.1215 on Thursday.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
