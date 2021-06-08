The commonality to Inflation, NFP, ISM, ZEW is once the release occurs then the market price reacts to comport to daily and weekly trades and targets. After the release, the news is old, meaningless and doesn't deserve atttention from a trade perspective because the day trade covered the event and the price is then located within the market. The price no longer cares about past events and literally minutes after the release.
How can a market price today care about an event yesterday, 2 days and 1 week ago.
The trader must then look forward to the next news event rather focus on the past as prior events won't assist to today's trades. As day, weekly and long term trades are known in its entirety from vital supports, resistance, entries and targets, the next news event is completely covered for an as expected and off sync release.
The news event becomes secondary to the current price yet it facilitates to assist to movements so to enter and profit from trades.
Taper by central banks is a speculation and not known to actually taper, not taper and amounts. A market price doesn't know nor speculate to such events as a market price lacks details to trade the event and to price taper into the overall price. When Taper is or if ever announced then the day and weekly trade has the trades perfectly covered. Taper then becomes meaningless 2 minutes after the release and never a need to mention again.
A central bank meeting holds the same parameters as a news event. What central banks say or do is meaningless as the price and trade is known prior to the announcement. The market price then moves forward and to its next destination upon release. 2 minutes after the central banks announces then the event becomes meaningless as the price no longer cares about past events.
A market price spends the vast majority of its time in neutral or a neutral zone as it awaits input to move. Without input, the price can't and won't move. What does a neutral price say to NFP from 3 days ago. A market price begins trade in neutral and ends at neutral.
EUR/USD
Weekly short from 1.2214 and 1.2224 achieved 1.2201 and dropped 38 pips to 1.2163. EUR/USD achieves 1.2214 and 1.2224 today on a break of 1.2209. EUR/USD opened the week at 1.2165 and traded 36 pips higher and 38 pips lower. Now the price sits at neutral and waits for input to move. NFP is gone to the current price.
Longer term vital points are located at 1.2020, 1.2028, 1.2040, 1.2109, 1.2178, 1.2247, 1.2317, 1.2386 and 1.2456.
EUR/USD day trade today requires focus on 5 numbers, 1.2240, 1.2209 and below 1.2143, 1.2127 and 1.2116.
Downside and upside prices are 2 vastly different stories and each has its own special calculation as each are not factored the same.
The news event will drivve prices to the exact points today.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
