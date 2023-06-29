Share:

The European currency suffered mild losses in the early morning hours of Thursday in the wake of statements by the Chairman of the Fed which keeps the bets high that the rate hike cycle by the central bank is not over.

The pair remains in a limited range for a third consecutive day with prices consolidating between the 1,0880-1,0980 levels.

As I mentioned in yesterday's article the pair remains trapped without any specific direction and the mild upward momentum where the European currency tries to create showed signs of fatigue and had no continuity.

The ECB's aggressive rhetoric remains on the table and the Fed's president Jerome Powell, without giving clear signals, leaves open the possibility of a further increase in key interest rates in July as well.

So as there are reasons to support either one or the other currency the environment of confusion remains and parity is absolutely linked to the announcement of economic data and especially to any data that moves around inflationary pressures in an economy.

Μy main strategy to try to buy the European currency on every dip remains on the table but it is difficult for now for the euro to develop a strong upward momentum. As although it is still at low prices in relation to its historical path, the financial data of the European economy are not capable of creating such a perspective for the time being.

On the other hand, even though US interest rates are at significantly higher levels, the US economy is currently showing better resistance to high-interest rates, several economic data continue to surprise positively and for this reason, the president of the Fed has put on the table a more aggressive rhetoric.

The economic agenda continues to be of intense interest with significant high-profile economic news being announced and today.

The path of inflation in the German economy and the path of growth in the United States stand out but cannot replace tomorrow's stormy news on inflation in Eurozone and the United States that are capable of strongly influencing bets on the next moves of the two central banks.

The range may widen today with the exchange rate remaining sensitive to announcements and any big bets ahead of these would have a much risk.