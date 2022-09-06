EUR/USD technical analysis
-
EUR/USD Morning star/CBR combo.
-
Daily is strongly bullish.
-
Pinbar rejections.
-
1.0020 is the ATR projection high.
-
1.0079 is the potential target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
D1 chart EUR/USD
1. Support line
2. Swing high
3. Pinbar rejections
4. Morning Star emerging/CBR
5. Final bullish target
The EUR/USD has a strong momentum on a daily time frame. We can see that the price is making a bounce above the horizontal line of support which is in line with M L3 pivot point. We might expect the price to push further up if the level holds. The first intraday target is 1.0019 which is the ATR projection high. A strong open is characterized by CBR and Morning Star patterns off the support. Both are bullish. This is a counter-trend trade.
The entry came after the Morningstar/CBR signals. As I am a bit late in the entry I entered with 0.5 % risk and I will add 0.5 % on a retracement towards 0.9840. I expect the bullish move to continue as the ECB signaled more aggressive monetary policy.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
