EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD Morning star/CBR combo.

Daily is strongly bullish.

Pinbar rejections.

1.0020 is the ATR projection high.

1.0079 is the potential target.

MEGATREND MAs: Bearish

D1 chart EUR/USD

1. Support line

2. Swing high

3. Pinbar rejections

4. Morning Star emerging/CBR

5. Final bullish target

The EUR/USD has a strong momentum on a daily time frame. We can see that the price is making a bounce above the horizontal line of support which is in line with M L3 pivot point. We might expect the price to push further up if the level holds. The first intraday target is 1.0019 which is the ATR projection high. A strong open is characterized by CBR and Morning Star patterns off the support. Both are bullish. This is a counter-trend trade.

The entry came after the Morningstar/CBR signals. As I am a bit late in the entry I entered with 0.5 % risk and I will add 0.5 % on a retracement towards 0.9840. I expect the bullish move to continue as the ECB signaled more aggressive monetary policy.