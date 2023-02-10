EUR/USD: Cycle correction nears completion level

We talked about the EURUSD pair a few reviews ago. The construction of a bearish cycle impulse, consisting of five main sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V, continues.
Most likely, correction IV is under development. This complex correction looks like a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves.
The primary sub-waves look complete. The development of the last sub-wave is expected in the near future. It can form a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Impulse (C) is needed to complete this zigzag. Its end is possible at 1.122.
At that level, correction IV will be at 61.8% of impulse III.
Let's look at the second option. According to this view, cycle correction IV has been completed. It is a triple zigzag.
Now we can notice the development of the initial part of the cycle wave V, which may take the form of a primary impulse, its possible structure is shown by trend lines.
It is assumed that the bears can re-go to the minimum of 0.953, at which a large impulse wave III was completed.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
