Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.1680 region.
- A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1755 on the 4-hours chart.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair recovered above the 1.1720 resistance level. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 1.1788 high to 1.1683 low.
However, the bears seem to be protecting the 1.1750 resistance zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 1.1788 high to 1.1683 low. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1755 on the same chart.
The main resistance is forming near the 1.1800 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
A close above 1.1800 could start a steady increase. If not, there is a risk of more losses below 1.1700. An immediate support is near the 1.1680, below which the pair could dive towards 1.1620.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems. Market sentiment improves amid US stimulus hopes. US Durable Goods, Bailey’s speech eyed.
Gold rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top
Gold (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s rebound while picking up bids to $1,760, up 0.50% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, which in turn triggers US Treasury yields pullback from the multi-day top.
Shiba Inu price looks south towards $0.0000060 as technicals favor SHIB bears
Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market, Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. SHIB price maintains this week’s range trade, consolidating the corrective pullback from three-month tops of $0.00000950.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.