EUR/USD corrected gains from the 1.1000 resistance zone.
It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.0930 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair saw a downside correction from the 1.1010 zone. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.0930. There was a break below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0668 swing low to the 1.1012 high.
However, the bulls were active above the 1.0840 level and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0668 swing low to the 1.1012 high.
The pair is also above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). If there is a fresh increase, the pair might struggle near 1.0930.
The first major resistance is near the 1.0950 zone. If there is a move above the 1.0950 resistance, the pair could rise toward 1.1000. Any more gains might send EUR/USD toward the 1.1050 level.
Immediate support is near the 1.0840 level. The next major support is near the 1.0800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). If there is a downside break below the 1.0800 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0750 support. The main support sits at 1.0665.
The weekend was eventful with the unexpected rebellion of the Wagner Group against the Kremlin. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s men, who fight for Putin in the deadliest battles in Ukraine walked towards Moscow this weekend as Prigozhin accused the Kremlin of not providing enough arms to his troops.