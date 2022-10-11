EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past few days, the FX pair managed to climb towards its strong resistance level at 1 but then fell to the current support level at around 0.9705. Today, if it works to hold the rate above the level 0.97, then we could see it climbing towards the first resistance level at around 1.0740-1.0750. However, if it failed to hold it above that support level, then we could see it dropping towards the next support level of around 0.9640-0.9650.
