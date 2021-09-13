Key Highlights

EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.1900 region.

It broke a major bullish trend line with support near 1.1840 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 1.1909 before correcting lower. There was a break below the 1.1880 and 1.1850 support levels. Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 1.1840.

The pair traded below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1663 swing low to 1.1909 high.

On the downside, there is a major support waiting near 1.1785, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1663 swing low to 1.1909 high is also near the 1.1785 level. If the pair fails to stay above the 1.1785 support zone, there is a risk of a move towards the 1.1720 support.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.1850 level. The first major resistance is near the 1.1880 level. The main hurdle sits near the 1.1900 level, above which EUR/USD might rise towards the 1.2000 level.