Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.1900 region.
- It broke a major bullish trend line with support near 1.1840 on the 4-hours chart.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 1.1909 before correcting lower. There was a break below the 1.1880 and 1.1850 support levels. Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 1.1840.
The pair traded below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1663 swing low to 1.1909 high.
On the downside, there is a major support waiting near 1.1785, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1663 swing low to 1.1909 high is also near the 1.1785 level. If the pair fails to stay above the 1.1785 support zone, there is a risk of a move towards the 1.1720 support.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.1850 level. The first major resistance is near the 1.1880 level. The main hurdle sits near the 1.1900 level, above which EUR/USD might rise towards the 1.2000 level.
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.
GBP/USD bulls struggle to break 1.3880 ahead of key data
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3838 in the open today, holding in a tight range between 1.3831 and 1.3851. GBP/USD firmed to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday and did so despite a risk-off environment that supported the greenback. Markets are counting down to the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings this month.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
Inflation angst
US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June. Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures.