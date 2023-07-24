Key highlights
- EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.1275 zone.
- It broke a key bullish trend line with support near 1.1160 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair declined below the 1.1200 support level. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0833 swing low to the 1.1275 high.
Besides, it traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.1160 on the same chart. The pair is now approaching the 1.1080 support. The next major support is seen near the 1.1050 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0833 swing low to the 1.1275 high is also near 1.1050, below which the pair could test the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
On the upside, the pair might face resistance near the 1.1170 level. The next resistance is near the 1.1275 level. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 1.1350 level.
