EUR/USD: corrective movement could soon be over

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1772

The EUR/USD pair has been recovering ground ever since finding buying interest right ahead of Wednesday's low of 1.1716, trading near a daily high of 1.1784 early US session. The greenback trades with a softer tone today, but seems more a correction, fueled by profit taking, than dollar's upward exhaustion A fulfilled macroeconomic calendar has had little to said in terms of price moves, with mixed data coming from both shores of the Atlantic. According to official releases, German's harmonized inflation was below market's expectations, flat in September, when compared to the previous month, and unchanged at 1.8% from an year earlier. Business sentiment for the whole EU improved in the same month, with the indicator up to 113.0 from previous 111.9, although consumer confidence remained unchanged at -1.2. In the US, the final Q2 GDP revision came in at 3.1%, but PCE figures remained unchanged in the same quarter. Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 272K in the week ended Sep 22, while wholesales inventories for August were also higher than expected, bad news for the US as they indicate less consumption.

Trading some 15 pips away from its daily high, technical readings in the 4 hours chart support the case of the recent advance being just corrective, as technical indicators have moved off oversold readings, but lost upward strength well into bearish territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a sharp downward slope above the current level. Below the mentioned 1.1720 region, the pair has a short-term support at 1.1695, and a more relevant one, and a probable bearish target, at 1.1660, August monthly low. To the upside, the pair would need to accelerate above the 1.1810 level to gain some upward traction, and extend the recovery up to 1.1850.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1695 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1895

