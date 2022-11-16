The single European currency is back above the 1,04 level again after yesterday's significant correction which saw it fall 200 basis points as it traded from a high of 1,0480 to 1,0280.

After the significant rise of the last few days this correction was quite expected for this and as i highlighted in yesterday's article i had chosen to close all the positions in favor of the European currency.

The announcement of the producer price index in the US again showed a fresh slowdown in inflation pressures something that acted as a new trigger and temporarily led the pair to 1,0480.

Parallel development with the missile strike on the Polish border nearly sent geopolitical tension to uncontrollable levels , as the first news targeted Russia as responsible , which temporarily created a significant disturbance in the stock markets , the level of risk taking returned to negative territory very strongly , which also led to the dollar temporarily recovering as a safe haven currency.

Very quickly it turned out the strike was not the result of a Russian missile but a Ukrainian one which brought calm back to the markets.

After the breakdown of exchange rate's bearish channel that has started since May 2021 it is still difficult to distinguish whether the long-term momentum has changed and that is why i have chosen the wait position.

The latest strong upward movement of the euro has surprised many as we mentioned yesterday . Although we are not among those who was surprised as i have been firmly in favor of the European currency with target prices well above the level of 1/1 , I think that this momentum will be very difficult to continue at this moment.

Today's agenda includes the announcement of the path of retail sales in the US as well as a speech by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and without any major surprises the exchange rate is expected to move in both directions with possible a new corrections.