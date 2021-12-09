USD: Correction expected

The EURUSD fell to 1.12 over the course of November but then stabilized around 1.13. The immediate trigger for the end of the dollar firming was the new Omikron COVID-19 variant. The sideways movement since then has probably been for other reasons, however, because the fears of Omikron have largely subsided on the markets. Fed Chairman Powell’s statements, in which he held out the prospect of accelerated monetary policy tightening, also did not lead to any further strengthening of the US dollar. In our view, this shows that the strong strengthening of the dollar until the last week of November already anticipated many supportive factors for the US currency in the future, probably too many. We expect only one interest rate hike in the US next year, while the market expects more than two. Any retraction of interest rate expectations should lead to a correction of the EURUSD to 1.15. We no longer expect values of 1.18, as we have brought forward our expectation for the first US rate hike from 2023 to 2022 (September) due to Powell’s statements.

JPY: Slight weakening expected

The recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 infections in the Eurozone has weakened the euro against the yen. Germany in particular has moved into focus in this context. By contrast, the situation in Japan has eased on a sustained basis. In addition, Japan's new government has presented a comprehensive economic stimulus package worth EUR 300bn. At the current level, the yen is in a support area. If new infections with Covid-19 in the Eurozone ease somewhat, this could lead to a weakening of the yen in the coming weeks. In the event of setbacks in the fight against the pandemic or other geopolitical risks, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.

CHF: High inflation strengthens the franc

In recent trading weeks, the Swiss franc strengthened further against the euro to a level of 1.04. Decisive factors included rapidly rising new infections with COVID-19, especially in Germany. In addition, the inflation differential between Switzerland and the Eurozone widened further to 3.4%, due to a historic high in Eurozone inflation in November. Despite the tense situation, we do not expect any expansion of monetary policy measures at the SNB's upcoming meeting on December 16. As we expect a gradual decline in Eurozone inflation as of January 2022, we also expect a slight weakening of the franc against the euro as of the beginning of 2022. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical risks or the situation with new COVID-19 infections in Eurozone countries, the franc could further strengthen against the euro at any time.

