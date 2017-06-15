EUR/USD: correcting lower, watch 1.1075 if reached

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1250

The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest for this month during London trading hours, down to 1.1153 amid demand for the American currency after Fed´s hawkish stance on monetary policy. Late Wednesday, the US Central Bank raise rates by 25 bps, and expressed no concerns over softer inflation, still blaming it on temporary factors. The dot plot showed no changes in the policymakers´ intentions over upcoming moves, still in the path of three rate hikes for this year. Weighing further on the common currency was the EU trade balance, which showed a lower-than-expected surplus of €17.9 bn in April.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

With stocks trading in the red and ahead of Wall Street's opening, the pair holds near its lows after mixed US data: the New York empire state manufacturing index soared to 19.8 in June after falling 1 point in the previous month, while initial jobless claims beat expectations for the week ending June 9, down to 237K from previous 245K. Import prices disappointed, down 0.3% in the month, while the Philly manufacturing index also came in strong, at 27.6.

Now trading below the mentioned low, the technical picture is bearish short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators extended their declines within negative territory, whilst the price keeps moving away from its 20 and 100 SMAS, both in a tight range but with the shortest gaining bearish traction. The pair has its next support in the 1.1110/20 region, followed later by 1.1075, the low set on May 18th and a line in the sand, as below it, a steeper decline could be expected towards the 1.1000 figure.

Support levels: 1.1230 1.1190 1.1160

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1300 1.1345

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD