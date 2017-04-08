EUR/USD: correcting lower on strong NFP report
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1860
The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1824 after the release of a solid US Nonfarm Payroll report, showing that the US economy added 209,000 new jobs in July, beating expectations of 183K, while June headline was upwardly revised by 2K. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% as expected, while wages also matched expectations up 0.3% in the month. The news confirms a healthy employment sector, but stalled short of indicating increasing inflationary pressures, with at the end, will maintain dollar's gains limited.
The dollar initially gained with the news, but indeed, is not enough to take it out of its bearish trend, particularly against the EUR. As mentioned before, the EUR/USD pair can extend its decline today on profit taking, but so far seems that that won't even be the case, as the pair is back around 1.1860, and the 4 hours chart shows that it holds above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators accelerated south, but remain above their mid-lines. Below the mentioned daily low, the slide can extend towards 1.1780/90, a strong static support area, although further declines seem unlikely at this point
Support levels: 1.1825 1.1785 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1910 1.1945
