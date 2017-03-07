EUR/USD: correcting lower, 1.1290 probable bearish target

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1367

The EUR/USD par trades at 1.1367 ahead of the US opening, its lowest since last Wednesday, as the dollar got the market's favor this Monday. An improvement investors' sentiment and steady US Treasury yields are helping the greenback across the board, and against the EUR, in spite of strong final local manufacturing PMIs. The EU final Markit manufacturing PMI came at 57.4 in June, above May's 57.0 and the preliminary estimate of 57.3, showing that expansion in the sector accelerated at its fastest pace in over six years. German's manufacturing PMI was also revised higher, up to 59.6, from previous estimate of 59.6. On a negative note, the EU unemployment rate came at 9.3%, above previous and expected 9.2%.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair seems poised to extend its downward corrective movement, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has broke through its 20 SMA with a strong volume candle, whilst technical indicators keep heading south after entering bearish territory. The immediate support comes at 1.1345, with a break below it exposing 1.2920, the low achieved last Thursday. Further declines beyond this last seem unlikely for today, but will increase the risk of additional slides for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1345 1.1290 1.1250

Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1435 1.1460

