EUR/USD: correcting higher, 1.0460 next resistance

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0423

The Japanese yen continues leading the way this Wednesday, with a fresh round of dollar selling triggered after the USD/JPY fell towards the 117.00 region. The American dollar gained during the first half of the day, with the EUR/USD pair falling down to 1.0388, but spiked up to 1.0432, a fresh weekly high before losing momentum. In the US, mortgage applications rose to 2.5% from previous -4%, although the market is waiting for upcoming Existing Home sales data for November before making the next directional push.

Short term, the pair is struggling around a bearish 100 SMA but above a bullish 20 SMA in the 1 hour chart, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, with no directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within bearish territory. Overall, the movement is corrective, exacerbated by low volume at this time of the year, and while the upward correction can extend, the dominant trend is still bearish.

Support levels: 1.0400 1.0350 1.0310

Resistance levels: 1.0460 1.0500 1.0550

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2370

The GBP/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.2323 and jumped to its highest for the day in the London session, posting 1.2386, still well-contained below the 1.2400 mark. The short term picture is neutral for the pair, as the pair is stuck within its latest range, with technical indicators in the 1 hour chart heading nowhere around their mid-lines and the price barely holding above an horizontal 20 SMA. In the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head modestly lower within negative territory, indicating limited demand for the UK currency.

Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250

Resistance levels: 1.2400 1.2445 1.2490

USD/JPY Current price: 117.22

Correcting lower, more slides ahead. The USD/JPY pair fell down to 117.10 and holds nearby ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the Japanese yen benefiting from falling European equities. The short term picture for the pair has turned bearish after it failed to recover the 118.00 region trading now below its 100 SMA in the hourly chart while technical indicators present bearish slopes within negative territory, somehow anticipating a downward extension towards the 200 SMA, currently around 116.50. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator has lost its upward strength after reaching its 100 level and turned flat around it, while the RSI indicator heads lower around 47, supporting some further declines ahead. Nevertheless, the decline is meant to be limited, given that in this last time frame, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their strong bullish slopes well below the current level.

Support levels: 116.90 116.50 116.15

Resistance levels: 117.45 117.90 118.45

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7269

The AUD/USD pair is trading near a daily high of 0.7272, marginally higher daily basis on broad dollar's weakness. The movement, however, remains limited amid low volume across the board, and in the short, the advance can continue, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is extending above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim higher right above their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators corrected from oversold levels, but remain below their mid-lines. The pair has a strong resistance around 0.7295, a probable bullish target in the case of further dollar's declines.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175

Resistance levels: 0.7295 0.7330 0.7380