EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD continues to trade sideways, holding important resistance at 1.1985/95 to test support at the 200 day moving average at 1.1860/50.
USDCAD bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart last Thursday signalled a low in place in oversold conditions. We hit our target of 1.2580/90. Strong resistance at 1.2600/10 today for profit taking on longs.
Daily analysis
EURUSD important 200 day moving average support at 1.1860/50 & more important 10 year trend line support at 1.1840/20. Try longs with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a medium term sell signal.
Minor resistance at 1.1930/40. Strong resistance at 1.1985/95. Try shorts with stops above 1.2010. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.
USDCAD strong resistance at 1.2600/10 for profit taking on longs. Shorts need stops above 1.2630. A break higher targets 1.2670/80.
Shorts at at 1.2600/10 target 1.2650/40, perhaps as far as 1.2520/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
