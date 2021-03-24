EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD continues to trade sideways, holding important resistance at 1.1985/95 to test support at the 200 day moving average at 1.1860/50.

USDCAD bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart last Thursday signalled a low in place in oversold conditions. We hit our target of 1.2580/90. Strong resistance at 1.2600/10 today for profit taking on longs.

Daily analysis

EURUSD important 200 day moving average support at 1.1860/50 & more important 10 year trend line support at 1.1840/20. Try longs with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a medium term sell signal.

Minor resistance at 1.1930/40. Strong resistance at 1.1985/95. Try shorts with stops above 1.2010. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.

USDCAD strong resistance at 1.2600/10 for profit taking on longs. Shorts need stops above 1.2630. A break higher targets 1.2670/80.

Shorts at at 1.2600/10 target 1.2650/40, perhaps as far as 1.2520/10.

Chart