-
EURUSD plunged this week as expected after the bearish engulfing candle on Thursday.
-
USDCAD made a high for the day 3 pips from first resistance at 1.2530/50 this week & collapsed to my buying opportunity at the 500-week moving average at 1.2440/10.
-
A low for the day exactly at this target & buying opportunity.
-
Emini S&P 500 June stretched to the next target of 4580/85 before turning lower to strong support at 4520/10 - a low for the day almost exactly here.
-
Nasdaq June shorts at strong resistance at 15100/15200 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here.
-
Emini Dow Jones June likely to be building a short-term head & shoulders pattern with neckline at 34400.
Daily analysis
EURUSD continues lower as expected breaking support at 1.0960/50 for a sell signal targeting important 5 year trend line support at 1.0850/20. Longs need stops below 1.0780.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.0950/60. Shorts need stops above 1.0980.
USDCAD longs at the 500 week moving average at 1.2440/10 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here. Longs need stops below 1.2370. A break lower is an important medium-term sell signal.
Minor resistance at 1.2510/30 but shorts are probably too risky. A break higher targets a sell opportunity at 1.2590/1.2610. Shorts need stops above 1.2625.
Emini S&P JUNE holding strong support at 4520/10 targets 4530/35. I think gains are likely to be limited but above here can target look for resistance at 4555/65. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for a retest of 4585/80, before resistance at 4625/30. However a break above 4640 opens the door to 4660/70 & a break above here is the next buy signal.
We held strong support at 4520/10. Longs need stops below 4495. A break lower this week is a sell signal targeting 4480 then 4450/40.
Nasdaq JUNE shorts at strong resistance again at 15100/15200 worked perfectly targeting 14950/900 & minor support at 14750/700. Longs are too risky I think. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 14600 & 14450/350.
Strong resistance again at 15100/15200. Shorts need stops above 15350. An unexpected break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 15500/520, perhaps as far as 15650.
Emini Dow Jones JUNE made a high for the day about 100 ticks above first resistance at 34850/900. Shorts worked perfectly on the slide as predicted to 34600/550, perhaps as far as 34440/400 today. A break below 34400 is a sell signal targeting 2 week lows at 34200/150, probably 33990/950, perhaps as far as 33800.
Strong resistance at 34850/950 - shorts need stops above 35150.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps beyond 1.0900 as US dollar retreats ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is extending its rebound towards 1.0950, as the US dollar retreats despite the risk-off mood and firmer Treasury yields. EU’s von der Leyen said new sanctions against Russia will not be the last. Germany's Factory Orders disappointed in February. Fed minutes awaited.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3100 amid damp mood, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, recovering ground amid a profit-taking decline in the US dollar ahead of the Fed minutes. BOE/Fed policy divergence, risk-aversion and the Russian sanctions could keep cable's further upside elusive.
Gold finds buyers once again near $1,915, Fed minutes in focus
Gold price is treading modestly flat, reversing a dip to six-day lows of $1,915. The bright metal finds support from a broad retreat in the US dollar, which is seemingly a profit-taking decline ahead of the critical Fed March meeting minutes.
Altcoins at discount before a new alt season
Bitcoin price has sliced through the yearly, weekly, and monthly open as it undergoes a steep sell-off on March 5. This downswing is likely a precursor before BTC rallies to a significant level.
FOMC March Minutes Preview: Will dollar rally pick up steam? Premium
The greenback has started the month of April on a firm footing on the back of the latest data releases from the US and rising odds of a 50 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate hike in May.