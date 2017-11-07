EUR/USD: consolidative phase to persist

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1401

The EUR/USD pair remains stuck around 1.1400, having topped at 1.1413 ahead of Wall Street's opening, still unable to find direction, with the macroeconomic calendar still scarce at both shores of the Atlantic. During US trading hours, ECB's Coeure and Fed's Brainard and Kashkari. Investors are waiting for US Yellen's testimony before the Congress, staring on Wednesday, and US inflation figures for June, to be unveiled next Thursday. The long term bullish trend remains in place, with current lack of action seen as a consolidative stage. In the shorter term, the outlook is neutral, with the price attached around a bullish 20 SMA, and technical indicators hovering around their mid-lines. There's a limited chance that Yellen could be the catalyst the market needs to break the current range, unless she surprises investors with a sudden change in its bullish stance. Another catalyst could be inflation, but it would take a couple of months of strong readings to see the pair breaking lower. In the meantime, the pair is set to remain short term between 1.1340 and 1.1440.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1335 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1490

