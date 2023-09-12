Share:

The single European currency remains in a narrow trading range just above the 1,07 levels, retreating slightly after Monday's mild upward reaction.

Αlthough yesterday's economic agenda was extremely indifferent with no macroeconomic news to be announced, the European currency maintained a mild momentum which, as expected, did not have any particular extent.

All too soon the mild rally showed signs of fatigue and the European currency lost most of its gains.

Market's behavior confirmed my thought as expressed in yesterday's article that in view of the very important announcements on Wednesday about the course of inflation in the United States and also the decision of the European Central Bank on Thursday on interest rates, very difficult investors would take big bets.

The overall picture of the market remains the same and investors are eagerly awaiting the next couple of days for the exchange rate to take some direction.

Still remain on the table the possibility that the Fed is not done with the interest rate hike cycle, so tomorrow's announcement on the course of Consumer Inflation, if it surprises, is capable of giving increased volatility to the pair.

Respectively, the estimates for the ECB's decision on Thursday are completely divided, with the result that Thursday's noon gathers all the interest and any prediction is risky.

Ιn such an environment of great confusion and extreme uncertainty, the wait-and-see attitude remains the best idea, but I do not move away from the thought of buying the European currency, especially if after the announcement of ECB give a very big dip.