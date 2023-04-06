Share:

The European currency tries to pare yesterday's losses and hold 1,09 levels as mildly bullish momentum came into question during Wednesday.

Yesterday's market behavior fully justified my thinking as I mentioned in yesterday's article that the slightly upward Momentum will have some pause and therefore any position in favor of the European currency would not be a good idea.

Although the preliminary jobs data in the United States disappointed with the ADP index anounced at lower levels, the US currency found support from the uptrend in US Treasuries which have hit multi-day highs.

It won't be easy for the US currency's rebound to last especially before Friday's crucial announcement on new jobs and unemployment in the United States.

Τhe general picture of the market remains relatively the same, the various macroeconomic data that are announced create small temporary trends and apart from the mild upward momentum that has been created latest in favor of the European currency due to the aggressive rhetotic maintained by the European Central Bank, there is nothing else critical on the table.

Today's agenda It is less rich and beyond the industrial production which was already announced for the German economy and showed signs of improvement, The continuation of the day does not include anything else important as the weekly jobless claims from the American side cannot overshadow tomorrow's stormy news about unemployment and new jobs.

In such an environment I will remain fairly close to my yesterday's thinking that the currency's mildly bullish Momentum has been called into question, very likely to remain on hold until tomorrow and the range for the rest of the day will be relatively limited.