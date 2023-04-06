The European currency tries to pare yesterday's losses and hold 1,09 levels as mildly bullish momentum came into question during Wednesday.
Yesterday's market behavior fully justified my thinking as I mentioned in yesterday's article that the slightly upward Momentum will have some pause and therefore any position in favor of the European currency would not be a good idea.
Although the preliminary jobs data in the United States disappointed with the ADP index anounced at lower levels, the US currency found support from the uptrend in US Treasuries which have hit multi-day highs.
It won't be easy for the US currency's rebound to last especially before Friday's crucial announcement on new jobs and unemployment in the United States.
Τhe general picture of the market remains relatively the same, the various macroeconomic data that are announced create small temporary trends and apart from the mild upward momentum that has been created latest in favor of the European currency due to the aggressive rhetotic maintained by the European Central Bank, there is nothing else critical on the table.
Today's agenda It is less rich and beyond the industrial production which was already announced for the German economy and showed signs of improvement, The continuation of the day does not include anything else important as the weekly jobless claims from the American side cannot overshadow tomorrow's stormy news about unemployment and new jobs.
In such an environment I will remain fairly close to my yesterday's thinking that the currency's mildly bullish Momentum has been called into question, very likely to remain on hold until tomorrow and the range for the rest of the day will be relatively limited.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 early Thursday, consolidating a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Upbeat German Industrial Output data fails to impress.
GBP/USD stays cautious near 1.2450 amid recession risks
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive near 1.2450 early Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Looming recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Greenback. Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
Gold eyes $2,000 as US-China tensions improve US Dollar’s appeal, US NFP in focus
Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to attract more offers and may find a cushion near the psychological support of $2,000.00 ahead.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Treasuries up, stocks down on mounting recession odds
Today, we don’t have an important data release from the US – as the US decided, for a reason that we don’t know – to release the latest jobs data on Good Friday! The expectation is that the US economy may have added around quarter of a million new nonfarm jobs last month.