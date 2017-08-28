EUR/USD: consolidating at highs, bullish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1925

A slow start to the week sees the majors consolidating its latest gains against the greenback, with the EUR/USD pair holding above the 1.1900 level ahead of Wall Street's opening and after the release of minor US figures that anyway disappointed. July preliminary Wholesales inventories grew by 0.4%, above market's estimates of 0.3%, while the goods trade balance posted a larger-than-expected deficit of $65 billion in the same month. Earlier on the day, official figures showed that in the EU, the annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 4.5% in July 2017, from 5.0% in June.

Anyway, a holiday in the UK alongside with a light macroeconomic calendar ever since the day started is keeping majors ranging near yearly highs. The EUR/USD pair managed to reach 1.1959 early Asia, but holds directionless in the 1.1920 region, with limited scope for a bearish correction according to the 4 hours chart, as the price remains well above all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators are barely retreating within overbought territory. Below 1.1900, the pair can correct down to 1.1860, but further slides seem unlikely for today, while beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.2030, a major long term static resistance.

Support levels: 1.1900 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.1995 1.2030

