The euro was trying to recover from this week's selling, and it managed to bounce slightly today, pushing the EURUSD pair back above the 1.16 level.
Earlier today, German retail sales for August failed to meet expectations and jumped 1.1% year-on-year, up from -4.5% in July, with the monthly change staying at 0.4% against the consensus of a 1.9% increase.
Additionally, the EU inflation rose to 3.4% in September, up from 3% previously, while the core gauge jumped from 1.6% to 1.9%. Nevertheless, the ECB is in no rush to tighten monetary policy.
In the USA, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator - The core PCE index - rose 3.6% year-over-year (unchanged from July but hotter than the expected 3.5% YoY). According to this measure, inflation remains at 30-year highs and shows no signs of falling back toward the 2% target.
From other news, personal income declined notably to 0.2% in August, down from 1.1% in July, while personal spending improved sharply, from -0.1% to 0.8%.
Later today, the ISM manufacturing index is expected to marginally decline to 59.6, from 59.9 in the previous month. However, the employment index will most likely improve to 50.9.
The EURUSD pair needs to climb back above the 1.1660 level to cancel the immediate bearish pressure. The medium-term resistance now stands at the 50-day moving average in the 1.1760 area.
Alternatively, the support is found at this week's lows of 1.1565, and if not held, the euro will most likely decline toward the psychological threshold of 1.15. For now, the euro trades at 15-month lows as the greenback continues to be supported by the rising US yields.
