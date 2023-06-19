Key highlights
- EUR/USD surpassed the 1.0850 and 1.0880 resistance levels.
- A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.0885 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 1.0880 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
Finally, there was a move above the 1.0950 level. A high was formed near 1.0970 and the pair is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0803 swing low to the 1.0970 high.
Immediate support is near the 1.0900 level or the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0803 swing low to the 1.0970 high.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0885 on the same chart. The next major support is near the 1.0850 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.0850 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0820 support.
Any more losses might send EUR/USD toward 1.0750. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near 1.0970. The first major resistance is near the 1.1000 level. If there is a move above the 1.1000 resistance, the pair could rise toward 1.1050.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6850 during the mid-Asian session on Monday, reversing the early rebound by extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in four months. The Aussie pair takes clues from the downbeat options market bias and the latest China news.
USD/JPY trades just below 142.00 mark, its highest level since November 2022
The USD/JPY pair enters a bullish consolidation phase on Monday and oscillates in a narrow band below the 142.00 mark, or its highest level since November 2022 touched during the Asian session.
Gold sellers lurk above 21 DMA on bearish RSI, hawkish Fedspeak Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline just above the $1,950 psychological level early Monday, as traders assess the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike prospects amid a US holiday-thinned market condition.
Ripple price targets $0.501 as Binance deal with SEC delivers much-needed support
Ripple price is back in the green during the weekend, as crypto proponents recognize Binance exchange's latest win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the financial regulator boding as a common enemy, a win for one is a win for all, which explains XRP's uptick over the last 24 hours.
Week Ahead – Can the BoE and SNB hike by 50bps? Flash PMIs incoming
The central bank theme will continue in the coming week with the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank next to announce their interest rate decisions. Both are expected to raise their policy rates but is there room for hawkish surprises?