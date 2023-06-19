Share:

Key highlights

EUR/USD surpassed the 1.0850 and 1.0880 resistance levels.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.0885 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 1.0880 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, there was a move above the 1.0950 level. A high was formed near 1.0970 and the pair is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0803 swing low to the 1.0970 high.

Immediate support is near the 1.0900 level or the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0803 swing low to the 1.0970 high.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0885 on the same chart. The next major support is near the 1.0850 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.0850 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0820 support.

Any more losses might send EUR/USD toward 1.0750. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near 1.0970. The first major resistance is near the 1.1000 level. If there is a move above the 1.1000 resistance, the pair could rise toward 1.1050.