EUR/USD consolidates aound 1.0810 as Powell's speech influences market sentiment

The EUR/USD currency pair is entering the final week of August in a phase of consolidation around the 1.0810 level. This follows a speech by Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, during the recent Jackson Hole Symposium in the US. Powell highlighted the Fed's commitment to raising interest rates continuously to maintain elevated levels of inflation, while also considering the effectiveness of measures already in place.
As a result, the Federal Reserve plans to make necessary interest rate adjustments and maintain a stringent monetary policy until it successfully manages price control.
With a relatively quiet macroeconomic calendar at the beginning of the week, the market is relying on existing factors to determine direction.
Technical analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair
On the H4 chart, EUR/USD has completed a decline to 1.0765, followed by a corrective structure forming up to 1.0816. Once this correction is complete, there is potential for the decline to continue to 1.0740, a local target. The scenario is supported by the MACD indicator, as its signal line is below zero and pointed downwards.
On the H1 chart, EUR/USD has undergone a correction to 1.0816, possibly leading to the formation of a consolidation range below that level. If the price breaks out of this range in a downward direction, a new wave of decline to 1.0740 could be formed. This scenario is backed by the Stochastic oscillator, as its signal line is currently above 80, indicating a potential drop to 50. A break of this level could open the door to a decline towards 20.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.