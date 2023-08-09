Share:

The single European currency remains below the 1,10 level having absorbed most of yesterday's pressures.

In a fairly predictable day of trading, Tuesday did not give any major surprises, the range of variation remained limited and although the US currency was temporarily supported by the climate of uncertainty in the International markets, its gains were not continued and the level of 1.09 remains a challenge.

The 1,09 - 1,0920 level remains crucial and a clear break of it is likely to take the European currency even lower relatively soon.

As yesterday, also today the economic agenda is extremely poor and in anticipation of tomorrow's important announcements on the course of inflation in the United States the market picture does not appear to have significant differences with yesterday's.

Yesterday's market behavior confirmed my view to buy the euro near the 1,09 level as i clearly mentioned there was no any reason for the pair to break that level and stay below it ahead of tomorrow's data.

My thinking doesn't change much and for today, as the most likely scenario is for the exchange rate to stay in a limited range of fluctuation, without any specific direction and a break of some critical levels on one side or the other would be a surprise.

The mild upward Momentum that the European currency has developed after yesterday's reaction, I do not give much chance to it having a long duration and continuity.