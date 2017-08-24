EUR/USD: comfortable around 1.1800

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1799

The American dollar traded marginally lower across the FX board during the European session, helping to keep the EUR/USD pair at the upper end of its weekly range, although movements are quite limited, amid a light macroeconomic calendar coupling with the a wait-and-see stance ahead of speeches from Draghi and Yellen on Friday. The pair traded as high as 1.1817 so far this Thursday ,retreating now modestly after the release of better-than-expected US weekly unemployment claims, down to 234K for the week ended August 18th. Still pending of release are US Existing Home sales figures and at the Kansas manufacturing activity index.

In the meantime, the pair maintains a neutral stance, confined to a well-defined 100 pips range ever since the week started. In the 4 hours chart, the price is holding above its 20 and 100 SMAs that anyway remain directionless and within a tight range, reflecting the lack of directional strength, whilst technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, also failing to indicate what's next for the pair. Either an upward acceleration beyond 1.1830 or a slide below 1.1730 would provide a directional extension, but seems unlikely it could be sustainable ahead of Friday's events.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1685

Resistance levels: 1.1830 1.1860 1.1910

