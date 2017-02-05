EUR/USD: choppy trading persists

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0909

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around the 1.0900 level, indifferent to encouraging data released in the EU. The final Markit manufacturing PMIs confirmed that the sector entered the second quarter with a strong pace, with the whole region figure at six year highs. The macroeconomic calendar will remain light in the US, with attention focused on the upcoming Fed's monetary announcement on Wednesday, and the outcome of the NFP employment report on Friday. Risk aversion continues to ease, limiting chances of a dollar's advance.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the neutral stance persists, with the price slightly above a flat 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heading lower around 100 and the RSI indicator flat at 57. In the same chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs head north far below the current level, in line with the latest bullish developments. Unlikely for today, the pair needs to break above 1.0950, last week high, to be able to resume its advance after a week of consolidation, and rally towards 1.1000. The bullish trend will prevail as long as the price holds above 1.0820, the base of last week's range.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0790

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

