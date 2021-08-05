The EURUSD pair showed no desire to move anywhere today, and it was trading flat on the day, last seen at around 1.1850.
Earlier in the day, US jobless claims improved to 385,000, down from 399,000 in the previous week, while continuing claims also fell to 2.93 million from 3.296 million previously.
The USD strengthened Wednesday after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who is usually dovish, said that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023. Three other FOMC members also hinted that QE tapering could begin later in 2021 or early 2022.
From other news, the US ADP report showed that only 330,000 new jobs were added in June, the weakest number since February and nearly half of what had been expected by analysts.
The focus of market participants will now shift to Friday's US labor market data. The US economy is expected to add 870,000 new jobs for July, up from 850,000 in June. Additionally, the unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.7%.
It looks like the strong resistance is now at last week's highs of 1.19, while the short-term support could be at 1.1830 before 1.1750. The EURUSD pair needs to get either above 1.19 or below 1.1750 to start a new trend possibly.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.