The EURUSD pair showed no desire to move anywhere today, and it was trading flat on the day, last seen at around 1.1850.

Earlier in the day, US jobless claims improved to 385,000, down from 399,000 in the previous week, while continuing claims also fell to 2.93 million from 3.296 million previously.

The USD strengthened Wednesday after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who is usually dovish, said that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023. Three other FOMC members also hinted that QE tapering could begin later in 2021 or early 2022.

From other news, the US ADP report showed that only 330,000 new jobs were added in June, the weakest number since February and nearly half of what had been expected by analysts.

The focus of market participants will now shift to Friday's US labor market data. The US economy is expected to add 870,000 new jobs for July, up from 850,000 in June. Additionally, the unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.7%.

It looks like the strong resistance is now at last week's highs of 1.19, while the short-term support could be at 1.1830 before 1.1750. The EURUSD pair needs to get either above 1.19 or below 1.1750 to start a new trend possibly.