EUR/USD: challenging a key hurdle ahead of FOMC minutes

The EUR/USD pair has been able to extend its recent gains and rose to its highest level since September 26 amid easing Spanish political tensions, though uncertainty remains. After yesterday's confusing statement by the Catalan president, suspending declaration of independence, the Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy demanded clarity from the Catalan leader as to whether independence has been declared. The requirement came before the Spanish government suspends the autonomy of Catalonia under article 155 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, speculation that President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan would stall dragged the US Dollar farther below the recent 10-week peak and remained supportive of the pair's strong up-move to 50-day SMA supply zone.

It, however, remains to be seen if the bulls are able to decisively lift the pair beyond the mentioned hurdle as focus now shifts to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting. With the futures market implying over 85% probability of a Fed rate hike action in December, the greenback would need fresh catalyst to build on its recent advance.

Heading into the key event risk, the pair is placed at an important technical juncture, near mid-1.1800s, above which a fresh bout of short-covering could lift it even beyond the 1.1900 handle towards its next major hurdle near the 1.1940-45 region.

On the downside, the 1.1800 handle now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken could accelerate the slide towards 1.1760 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to test the 1.1700 handle and 1.1675-70 strong horizontal support.