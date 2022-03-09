The EUR/USD pair rallied in the short term as the Dollar Index turned to the downside. It’s traded at 1.0996 at the time of writing. Technically, the currency pair tries to test and retest the immediate upside obstacles. The rebound was expected after its massive drop. Right now, the EUR/USD pair pressures the 1.1 psychological level which stands as resistance. Later, the JOLTS Job Openings indicator will be released and is expected at 10.96M. Don’t forget that tomorrow, the ECB and the US inflation data could bring high volatility and sharp movements.

Actually, the volatility could be high ahead of the ECB and before the US CPI and Core CPI figures. As you can see on the H4 chart, the price found strong demand on the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML) and now is almost to reach the median line (ML). As long as it stays under the median line, the EUR/USD pair could drop again. 1.0990 - 1.1019 represent a strong resistance zone. Only a valid breakout above this area and above the ML could confirm further growth. A bearish pattern here could announce a new bearish momentum.

