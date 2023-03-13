Coach updated the following levels for the USDJPY decline. He said he is looking for 102.50 to try the long side of the DXY.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the session. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and helps the pair stay in positive territory.
GBP/USD regains traction, advances to 1.2100
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced to the 1.2100 area following a downward correction to 1.2050 in the early European session. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as US Treasury bond yields continue to push lower amid SVB turmoil.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,900
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,900 for the first time since early February in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 7% on the day amid SVB drama, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%