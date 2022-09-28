The common European currency is under pressure again having hit fresh 22 year lows at 0,9535.

Reactions were short-lived yesterday and the pair failed to sustain levels above 0,96.

The main fundamentals that continue to weigh on the European currency continue to be in play with the geopolitical and energy crisis hitting the European Continent.

The accident or for some the sabotage of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline heightens concerns on energy crisis affecting Europe.

In such an environment, US bonds yields remain at high levels having approached 4% while international stock markets continue to be under pressure with the fear of the recession intensifying.

Many expect that at some point European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde will have to take a more clear stance on the current levels of the euros exchange rate.

US and EU barometer stock indexes S&P and Eurostoxx hit new lows after November 2020.

I believe that the market has been inflated by the negative news weighing on the euro and is anxiously looking for some way to decompress , and when this happens there will be a strong reaction of the euro.

At the moment the market continues to be in a downward channel which has started from the level of 1,22 which is distinguished by reactions when the pair makes new lows in its development of this channel.

This is the first time the euro's reaction has been delayed and it has disappointed us after several months but we will stick to the basic strategy expecting that the exchange rate will not collapse to these levels and we will see some reactions again.

The question is what will be the trigger that will lead to this.