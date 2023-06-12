Share:

The exchange rate started trading on Monday in an extremely calm tone and with a limited range of fluctuation near the levels of 1,0750 , as from tomorrow important announcements on inflation rates and Wednesday's/Thursday's decisions on whether or not to increase the key interest rates from the Federal Reserve and ECB creates the conditions for a perfect storm.

The single European currency last week notched its first weekly gains after four consecutive weeks of losses as the US currency's mildly upward momentum had led the pair to return from recent highs of 1,11 nearly 500 basis points lower to the threshold of 1,06.

As I mentioned several times in previous articles, the aggressive rhetoric from the European central bank which remained on the table limited the further losses of the European currency and brought back the reactions which remain in play with great fidelity.

The overall picture of the market remained relatively the same with the exchange rate remaining strongly linked to anything to do with the decisions of the two main central banks and the outlook for the level of key interest rates.

Βets currently remain in favor of the Fed keeping key interest rates unchanged at Wednesday's meeting but the oposite small odds that remain in play are capable of creating the surprise especially after the latest decisions from the central banks of Canada and Australia which proceeded to an unexpected increase.

As today's agenda is relatively non-existent and in view of the developments starting tomorrow it would be a big surprise if today we see a high volatility and some specific strong direction in the exchange rate as the wait-and-see attitude remains the most logical scenario.

The behavior of the exchange rate last week showed that several investors liquidated positions in favor of the US currency and reduced open bets in anticipation of the important news and it would be difficult to see new big bets a day or two before central bank decisions.

While critical conclusions and possible diversification of bets regarding the Fed's decision are expected tomorrow as the consumers inflation price index is announced.

As today's trading range is expected to be tight scalping strategies are probably the most appropriate.