The exchange rate started trading on Monday in an extremely calm tone and with a limited range of fluctuation near the levels of 1,0750 , as from tomorrow important announcements on inflation rates and Wednesday's/Thursday's decisions on whether or not to increase the key interest rates from the Federal Reserve and ECB creates the conditions for a perfect storm.
The single European currency last week notched its first weekly gains after four consecutive weeks of losses as the US currency's mildly upward momentum had led the pair to return from recent highs of 1,11 nearly 500 basis points lower to the threshold of 1,06.
As I mentioned several times in previous articles, the aggressive rhetoric from the European central bank which remained on the table limited the further losses of the European currency and brought back the reactions which remain in play with great fidelity.
The overall picture of the market remained relatively the same with the exchange rate remaining strongly linked to anything to do with the decisions of the two main central banks and the outlook for the level of key interest rates.
Βets currently remain in favor of the Fed keeping key interest rates unchanged at Wednesday's meeting but the oposite small odds that remain in play are capable of creating the surprise especially after the latest decisions from the central banks of Canada and Australia which proceeded to an unexpected increase.
As today's agenda is relatively non-existent and in view of the developments starting tomorrow it would be a big surprise if today we see a high volatility and some specific strong direction in the exchange rate as the wait-and-see attitude remains the most logical scenario.
The behavior of the exchange rate last week showed that several investors liquidated positions in favor of the US currency and reduced open bets in anticipation of the important news and it would be difficult to see new big bets a day or two before central bank decisions.
While critical conclusions and possible diversification of bets regarding the Fed's decision are expected tomorrow as the consumers inflation price index is announced.
As today's trading range is expected to be tight scalping strategies are probably the most appropriate.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0750 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0750 while consolidating Friday's pullback early Monday. The main currency pair is on a cautious footing, courtesy of a broadly firmer US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields. Markets stay calm ahead of the Fed, ECB storm.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2600 as US Dollar holds ground
GBP/USD is off the highs, defending minor bids below 1.2600 in the early European hours. The pair is struggling for the upside traction, as the US Dollar holds its recovery gains amid a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the US CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold stays below $1,970 hurdle as the Fed week begins
Gold pares intraday losses, after posting a two-week uptrend, as the key week comprising the top-tier central bank announcements and US inflation data loom. That said, the market’s cautious optimism fails to keep pressuring the US Dollar amid reassessment of the previous dovish bias about the Fed.
Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse
The SEC, the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
The Big Three Ahead - US CPI, FOMC and ECB
One of the more notable trends we’ve seen in recent months has been how quickly headline inflation in the US has been declining. In June last year US CPI peaked at 9.1% and has been on a downward path ever since.