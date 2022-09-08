The common European currency remains in the area near to 1/1 after yesterday's strong upward movement and awaiting today's decision by the European Central Bank to raise interest rates.
As bets have increased for a possible 75bp hike several investors have already positioned themselves in favor of the euro since yesterday.
A possible increase of 75 points will certainly narrow the gap between Ecb and Fed but it may not be enough to change the medium-long term dynamics of the pair and beyond an upward deflection perhaps the moment has not yet arrived to change the exchange rate momentum.
The energy crisis affecting Europe remains a high level of concern despite the reduction in oil prices and although the actual facts are not so devastating the prevailing psychology is different.
Yesterday's upward movement confirmed once again the assessment that the reactions from the European currency is still in play and we do not see any significant reason for this to change.
We are maintaining a wait-and-see attitude awaiting the decision on interest rates and the speech of the governor of the European central bank Christine Lagarde, seeing an increased possibility for a nervous trading day with intense variathion in both directions after the announcements.
And let's not forget that almost parallel to the Ecb decision and the Lagarde speech we have on the other side of the atlantic the corresponding Fed governor to have his own comments.
So the chances of a choppy trading day are very high
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0000 ahead of ECB verdict, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0000, as the US dollar attempts a bounce, despite weaker Treasury yields. Investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Powell's speech is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains choppy around 1.1500, eyes on Truss, Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.1500, as investors await the energy relief measures due to be rolled out by the new UK PM Liz Truss. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid weaker yields, as all eyes remain on Powell's speech.
Gold aims to regain $1,730 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
XAU/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high near $1,718 as the US dollar retreats ahead of the key events during Thursday. Gold extends the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low amid softer yields and a mixed risk profile.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The ECB is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Powell during ECB Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.