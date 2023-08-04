Share:

The single European currency is trading close to 1,0950 levels in an extremely tight trading range, awaiting the announcement on new jobs in the United States which, if they surprise, have the necessary weight to create sharp swings in the markets.

Yesterday did not provide any excitement, the trading range remained in a limited environment of only 50 basis points as all economic data were close to estimates, while ahead of today's major news, investors maintained a wait-and-see attitude.

In general market's picture remains the same, the single European currency is far from regaining the upward Momentum, but at the same time the reaction behavior remains in the game with excellent fidelity.

The European currency's recent bull run was mainly driven by the European Central Bank's aggressive rhetoric about continuing to raise interest rates.

However, as several fundamental macroeconomic indicators of the eurozone continue to cause concern and the Specter of recession has not been completely removed from the game, this rhetoric has become softer and the chances of another increase at this moment are well below 50%.

So, apart from some strong reactions I would hardly see any catalyst at the moment being able to re-fuel a strong bullish momentum for the European currency.

The course of the exchange rate continues to be closely tied to economic data and statements from officials and for this reason today's announcement on new jobs and the unemployment rate in US may provide some strong direction.

The possibility of a downward breakdown of the 1.09 level remains in play, especially if the data later in the day surprises positively and favors the US currency.

At the moment I am maintaining a waiting attitude, I am also waiting the important announcements but I am not moving away from my thought of buying the European currency near the levels of 1,08.