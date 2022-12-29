The Euro continues to hold the 1,06 levels in an extremely narrow trading range which has started to bog down the market and shows no signs of changing before the end of the year.
We are already in the ninth consecutive day of trading where the pair remains close to the 1,06 level with an extremely limited range of fluctuation without breaking out into a range of more than 100 points on a daily basis.
Characteristic is that although the level of 1,06 has been broken downward several times , The European currency very soon reacts and returns to the upside again , with the time horizon in which the pair is firmly above 1,06 being significantly longer.
The extreme compression that the market has received over the past few days has created an exceptionally calm environment where ''scalping'' traders easily make continuous small profits without special stress.
This environment of course is not going to last long and as often happens the storm follows the calm.
The yields of the US government debt securities strengthened the US currency yesterday as well, but without managing to provide any strong duration and a greater extent.
While the pressures of the international stock exchanges could favor the US currency more, which is not happening at the moment.
The market remains under confusion struggling to get any clear direction and i don't see any major cause that could change this before the end of the year.
For one more day the macroeconomic news agenda is extremely poor and beyond the weekly US jobless claims there is nothing else on the calendar.
The concern about the development of the pandemic in China with air restrictions that are already being activated by some countries along with the possible escalation on the Ukraine front keeps the investment sentiment limited and may be the trigger that will lead the US dollar to better levels with the start of the new year.
On the other hand, the European currency appears to be significantly favored by the big decline in natural gas prices, which has returned to the lowest levels since mid-February 2022, even before the start of military operations on the Ukrainian front.
Such a development significantly removes and limits the effects of the energy crisis that hit the eurozone in recent months.
However, there are significant doubts as to whether natural gas prices will continue their downward trajectory and remain at current levels for much longer.
In general the strategy to buy the US currency at every peak was confirmed yesterday for one more time and I see no significant reason to change it.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar
The AUD/USD pair has sensed a minor correction in the early Tokyo session after a perpendicular recovery from 0.6720. The Aussie asset is likely to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically.
USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00
The USD/JPY advancement was capped around the confluence of the 20 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, opening the door for further losses. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.90
Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,815, even with less momentum strength, as traders brace for the final trading day of 2022 on early Friday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.