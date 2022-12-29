The Euro continues to hold the 1,06 levels in an extremely narrow trading range which has started to bog down the market and shows no signs of changing before the end of the year.

We are already in the ninth consecutive day of trading where the pair remains close to the 1,06 level with an extremely limited range of fluctuation without breaking out into a range of more than 100 points on a daily basis.

Characteristic is that although the level of 1,06 has been broken downward several times , The European currency very soon reacts and returns to the upside again , with the time horizon in which the pair is firmly above 1,06 being significantly longer.

The extreme compression that the market has received over the past few days has created an exceptionally calm environment where ''scalping'' traders easily make continuous small profits without special stress.

This environment of course is not going to last long and as often happens the storm follows the calm.

The yields of the US government debt securities strengthened the US currency yesterday as well, but without managing to provide any strong duration and a greater extent.

While the pressures of the international stock exchanges could favor the US currency more, which is not happening at the moment.

The market remains under confusion struggling to get any clear direction and i don't see any major cause that could change this before the end of the year.

For one more day the macroeconomic news agenda is extremely poor and beyond the weekly US jobless claims there is nothing else on the calendar.

The concern about the development of the pandemic in China with air restrictions that are already being activated by some countries along with the possible escalation on the Ukraine front keeps the investment sentiment limited and may be the trigger that will lead the US dollar to better levels with the start of the new year.

On the other hand, the European currency appears to be significantly favored by the big decline in natural gas prices, which has returned to the lowest levels since mid-February 2022, even before the start of military operations on the Ukrainian front.

Such a development significantly removes and limits the effects of the energy crisis that hit the eurozone in recent months.

However, there are significant doubts as to whether natural gas prices will continue their downward trajectory and remain at current levels for much longer.

In general the strategy to buy the US currency at every peak was confirmed yesterday for one more time and I see no significant reason to change it.