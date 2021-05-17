EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at the buying opportunity at 1.2070/50 worked perfectly offering up to100 pips profit.
USDCAD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/90 as expected with shorts offered up to 100 pips profit.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.
Daily analysis
EURUSD longs at 1.2070/50 target 1.2130/35 then key resistance of the ascending 11month trend line at 1.2215/25. A break above the February high at 1.2240/45 can target the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
Outlook positive with minor support at 1.2115/05. A buying opportunity at 1.2070/60. Longs need stops below 1.2035. A break lower targets 1.2000/1.1990.
USDCAD bottomed exactly at the 10 years 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30 & topped exactly at a strong 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/1.2200 last week. This remains the main challenge for bulls. Shorts need stops above 1.2215. A break higher today is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2270/80.
There is minor resistance at 1.2120/30 & holding here risks a retest of 1.2050/40. A break below 1.2020 risks a slide to 1.1950/30.
GBPCAD topped exactly at second resistance at 1.7100/20 last week. A break above1.7140 this week allows a recovery to 1.7240/60.
The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
