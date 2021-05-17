EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at the buying opportunity at 1.2070/50 worked perfectly offering up to100 pips profit.

USDCAD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/90 as expected with shorts offered up to 100 pips profit.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at 1.2070/50 target 1.2130/35 then key resistance of the ascending 11month trend line at 1.2215/25. A break above the February high at 1.2240/45 can target the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.

Outlook positive with minor support at 1.2115/05. A buying opportunity at 1.2070/60. Longs need stops below 1.2035. A break lower targets 1.2000/1.1990.

USDCAD bottomed exactly at the 10 years 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30 & topped exactly at a strong 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/1.2200 last week. This remains the main challenge for bulls. Shorts need stops above 1.2215. A break higher today is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2270/80.

There is minor resistance at 1.2120/30 & holding here risks a retest of 1.2050/40. A break below 1.2020 risks a slide to 1.1950/30.

GBPCAD topped exactly at second resistance at 1.7100/20 last week. A break above1.7140 this week allows a recovery to 1.7240/60.

The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.

Chart