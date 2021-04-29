EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.2055/45. We finally beat strong resistance at 1.2100/10 but missed the next target of 1.2160/70 by 11 pips (so far).

USDCAD broke support at the March low at 1.2380/60 to hit the next target of1.2300/1.2290.

GBPCAD retests the recent low at 1.7175/55 as predicted.

Daily analysis

EURUSD beat resistance at 1.2100/10 in the strong April bull trend targeting1.2160/70, perhaps as far as 1.2195/99 & 1.2235/45 into next week.

Strong support at 1.2095/85. Longs need stops below 1.2075. Buying opportunity at1.2055/45, stop below 1.2035.

USDCAD broke support at the March low at 1.2380/60 to hit the next target of1.2300/1.2290. Further losses are expected, targeting 1.2260/40 & very strong support at 1.2190/80.

Minor resistance at 1.2320/30, strong resistance at 1.2385/95.

GBPCAD broke the next target of 1.7275/55 to retest the recent low at 1.7175/55 as predicted. A break lower to targets very strong support at 1.7090/70.

Minor resistance at 1.7230/40 but expect strong resistance at 1.7310/20 if we continue higher today.

Chart