EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.2055/45. We finally beat strong resistance at 1.2100/10 but missed the next target of 1.2160/70 by 11 pips (so far).
USDCAD broke support at the March low at 1.2380/60 to hit the next target of1.2300/1.2290.
GBPCAD retests the recent low at 1.7175/55 as predicted.
Daily analysis
EURUSD beat resistance at 1.2100/10 in the strong April bull trend targeting1.2160/70, perhaps as far as 1.2195/99 & 1.2235/45 into next week.
Strong support at 1.2095/85. Longs need stops below 1.2075. Buying opportunity at1.2055/45, stop below 1.2035.
USDCAD broke support at the March low at 1.2380/60 to hit the next target of1.2300/1.2290. Further losses are expected, targeting 1.2260/40 & very strong support at 1.2190/80.
Minor resistance at 1.2320/30, strong resistance at 1.2385/95.
GBPCAD broke the next target of 1.7275/55 to retest the recent low at 1.7175/55 as predicted. A break lower to targets very strong support at 1.7090/70.
Minor resistance at 1.7230/40 but expect strong resistance at 1.7310/20 if we continue higher today.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.