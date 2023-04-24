Share:

The single European currency remains between the 1,09-1.10 levels for the sixth consecutive day as it has stuck in a narrow range of fluctuation and is particularly struggling to find any direction.

The end of the previous week did not give any surprise as the announcements were within expectations and all the European currency managed to do is regain a slightly upward μomentum and approach 1.10 again.

The news announced for the two main economies showed that economic activity is maintained at satisfactory levels having for the time being avoided the possibility of a recession on both sides of the Atlantic and more confirmation of this thought is expected at the end of the week when will anounce the indicators for the growth path in the eurozone and the U.S.

Τhe US currency seems to be finding some light demand from the negative mood with which the international stock markets have opened which increases the needs for the dollar as it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

Αs today's agenda remains poor and is limited only to the announcement of the Ιfo index on the business climate in the German economy, it remains the most likely scenario that the pair will struggle to break the current levels.

The movement of the exchange rate between the levels of 1,09--1,10 has become quite predictable in recent days which carries significant risks as a violent breakdown of the levels is very likely to execute large stop loss orders.

This environment of calm and limited fluctuations cannot continue for long.

As market confusion over the Fed's next move remains , once thoughts become more concrete about what the US central bank is going to decide, the volatility of the exchange rate is expected to increase.

Until then the single European currency can maintain an mild upward momentum , but as I have already mentioned in previous articles this is called into question several times , corrections remain in play with great fidelity and only in a major correction I will thinking of repositioning in favor of the European currency.

Respectively, since the mildly upward Euro momentum are still in the foreground, I do not see this remains with strong duration and a long range, and for this reason the thought of buying the US currency at new peaks remains on the table.

Generally , buying at dips and selling on peaks strategy remains in the game.