The NFP jobs report on Friday was dire. A miss on the headline print with only 266K jobs added vs expectations of just under 1 million. The unemployment rate was 6.1% vs 5.8% and the important U6 underemployment figure remains above 10%. The US 10 year yields spiked lower in a knee-jerk reaction while German bunds remained firm.
Going forward, as long as the German Bund - US10Y spread remains moving higher, expect the EURUSD to follow suit. Investors have been happy to see a recovery for the eurozone which is why German bunds have remained firm even while US 10 year yields drop.
Therefore, it is reasonable to expect EURUSD buyers on pullbacks or breakouts with the descending trend line on the daily chart being a key place to define risk.
Key trade risks
-
If the NFP is discounted due to seasonal variations that will invalidate this outlook.
-
Any worrying COVID-19 developments in the eurozone will invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.