The single European currency is back well above the 1,08 levels as it once again reacted relatively quickly and strongly.

During Friday the European currency was under pressure and could not maintain the upward momentum of the previous days.

This development was expected and i had already formulated it in the previous article as i kept some doubts about how much the European currency will have the same ease to continue its upward movement, that is why i kept a wait-and-see attitude.

Key data as I mentioned in the previous article played a key factor in restoring pressure on the European currency as last Friday's US fundamentals have slightly increased bets on the next rate hike from the Fed.

At the same time, however, nothing special has changed on the part of the European Central Bank, as despite the reduction in inflationary pressures for the Eurozone, these remain at high levels and for the moment do not seem capable of changing the Ecb's rhetoric.

Currently bettings are talking about a 100% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank at its next meeting and 60% chance of a corresponding move by the Fed.

The confusion regarding the Fed's Final decision will be the determining factor for the movement of the exchange rate in the next period.

Today's agenda is not indifferent with data on the path of the manufacturing sector in the United States standing out.

Calm that has returned to the markets after the big jitters in the banking sector is expected to keep the confidence for manufacturing activity at good levels, which may slightly increase bets in favor of a rate hike by the Fed.

The general picture of the market remains the same, the general sentiment seems to slightly favor the European currency but without having the power to develop a strong upward Momentum , the pressures and the counterattack of the US currency often comes to the fore and for this reason I beleive that the strategy of buying the euro on the dips might be the best idea.