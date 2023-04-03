The single European currency is back well above the 1,08 levels as it once again reacted relatively quickly and strongly.
During Friday the European currency was under pressure and could not maintain the upward momentum of the previous days.
This development was expected and i had already formulated it in the previous article as i kept some doubts about how much the European currency will have the same ease to continue its upward movement, that is why i kept a wait-and-see attitude.
Key data as I mentioned in the previous article played a key factor in restoring pressure on the European currency as last Friday's US fundamentals have slightly increased bets on the next rate hike from the Fed.
At the same time, however, nothing special has changed on the part of the European Central Bank, as despite the reduction in inflationary pressures for the Eurozone, these remain at high levels and for the moment do not seem capable of changing the Ecb's rhetoric.
Currently bettings are talking about a 100% chance of a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank at its next meeting and 60% chance of a corresponding move by the Fed.
The confusion regarding the Fed's Final decision will be the determining factor for the movement of the exchange rate in the next period.
Today's agenda is not indifferent with data on the path of the manufacturing sector in the United States standing out.
Calm that has returned to the markets after the big jitters in the banking sector is expected to keep the confidence for manufacturing activity at good levels, which may slightly increase bets in favor of a rate hike by the Fed.
The general picture of the market remains the same, the general sentiment seems to slightly favor the European currency but without having the power to develop a strong upward Momentum , the pressures and the counterattack of the US currency often comes to the fore and for this reason I beleive that the strategy of buying the euro on the dips might be the best idea.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the US Dollar strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.