EUR/USD: bulls not ready to give up

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1214

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around 1.1200, holding below Monday's high of 1.1231, but quickly recovering from a daily low of 1.1184, as investors remain cautious with the Fed starting its two-day meeting. Macroeconomic releases coming from both shores of the Atlantic have hardly affected price, with mixed news in Germany, and positive ones in the US.

In the data front, Germany's wholesale price index rose 3.1% year-over-year in May, missing expectations of up 3.6% falling 0.7% when compared to April. The index of economic optimism, the ZEW survey, showed that economic sentiment fell in June, down to 18.6 from previous 20.6, although for the whole EU sentiment improved further, up to 37. 7 from previous 35.1. US PPI came in better-than-expected with the core yearly figure up to 2.1% from previous 1.9%, and the monthly figure beating expectations of 0.2%, printing 0.3%.

Technically, the pair remains neutral, as in the 4 hours chart, the price hovers around its 20 and 100 SMAs, both converging in a tight 20 pips range, unable to clearly break beyond them, while technical indicators aim north around their mid-lines, with the upward momentum still seen limited, but at least suggesting no selling interest around the pair. Seems unlikely that the pair could breakout the 1.1160/1.1260 range ahead of the Fed's outcome this Wednesday.

Support levels: 1.1195 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1260 1.1300

