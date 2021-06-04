EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD crashed from the key 11 month trend line at 1.2260/70, through first support at 1.2240/20 & even our buying opportunity at 1.2150/40.

Holding below 1.2130/40 is negative for today.

USDCAD bounced perfectly from 50% Fibonacci support at 1.2040/30.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We held a range of 150 pips for 3 weeks. A great markets for scalpers over the last 3 weeks. Get ready for a breakout.

Daily analysis

EURUSD holding below 1.2130/40 is negative for today targeting 1.2095/90 & best support at 1.2050/40. Watch for a low for the day but longs need stops below 1.2025. A break lower to targets 1.1990/80, perhaps as far as 1.1950/40.

Bulls need prices above 1.2145. The pair can then target 1.2185/95. Above 1.2205 look for 1.2235/45.

USDCAD still holding 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30 this week. A break below 1.2000 today (& weekly below close for confirmation) risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.

The bounce back up through minor resistance at 1.2070/80 targets 2 week trend line resistance at 1.2135/45. A high for the day possible but a break above 1.2165 meets strong resistance at 1.2190/1.2210. A weekly close above here is a medium term buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.

GBPCAD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.7150/60 again this week for a great scalping opportunity. Our shorts targeted 1.7075/65 & 3 week trend line support at 1.7035/25 for a potential 120 pips profit. The pair bottomed exactly here. Below 1.7000 however can target 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.

Longs at 3 week trend line support at 1.7035/25 target 1.7100/10 before first resistance at 1.7150/60. Shorts need stops above 1.7180. Further gains can target 1.7240/60.

Chart