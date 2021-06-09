EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped exactly at the next target of 1.2185/95. Risks are to the downside today.
USDCAD trades in a range from 1.2010/00 up to 1.2130/40 for 3 weeks. Trade this range while we wait for a breakout (which I think is more likely to be in the direction of the negative prevailing trend).
GBPCAD holding a range of 130 pips for 4 weeks. A great market for scalpers. Get ready for a breakout.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding 1.2185/95 meets very minor support at 1.2140/30. A break below1.2115 is a sell signal targeting 1.2095/90 & the best support for today at 1.2050/40. Longs need stops below 1.2025.
First resistance at 1.2185/95. Above 1.2205 looks for 1.2235/45. Bulls then need a break above last week’s high at 1.2254 for a buy signal.
USDCAD still holding 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2000 is a sell signal targeting 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.1880/70.
Holding very minor support at 1.2070/80 targets 2-week trend line resistance at1.2135/45. A high for the day possible but shorts need stops above 1.2155. Strong 9month trend line & 200-week moving average resistance at 1.2180/1.2200.
GBPCAD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.7150/60 for another great scalping opportunity. The first downside target for shorts is 1.7100/7090 then 3-week trend line support at 1.7035/25 for profit-taking. Longs need stops below 1.7015. A break lower can target 1.6955/45.
First resistance at 1.7150/60. Shorts need stops above 1.7180. Further gains can target 1.7240/60.
Chart
